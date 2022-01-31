×
Machine Gun Kelly Just Changed the Title of His Next Album — Even Though He Already Got It Tattooed

Travis Barker also got a matching 'Born With Horns' tattoo.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the "Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined" Art Exhibit Presented by Interscope Records and LACMA on January 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/GI for Interscope Records

Oops. Machine Gun Kelly decided he’s bored of Born with Horns and switched up the name of his upcoming studio album on Monday (Jan. 31).

He broke the news to collaborator Travis Barker in a hilarious TikTok — but only after the pair got inked with the original name of the LP.

“OK, we’re friends no matter what, right? ” the rocker asked in the video, getting a reassuring fist bump from the drummer in return. “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?”

“Mmhmm,” a skeptical Barker replied before what Kelly was about to say dawned on him, adding with a laugh, “You changed it! OK, what’s the new album name?”

At that point, the video conversation cuts to black, unveiling the studio effort’s new title as a melodic hard-rocking guitar anthem plays over top of the reveal: Mainstream Sellout.

No matter what it’s called, the upcoming album will serve as a follow-up to the rocker’s Barker-produced 2020 pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall, which spawned the singles “Bloody Valentine,” “Concert for Aliens” and the Blackbear-assisted “My Ex’s Best Friend” as well as Halsey collab “Forget Me Too,” and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.

While Kelly has yet to share a release date for the project, it will apparently be one of two albums he plans to release this year in the wake of his high-profile engagement to Megan Fox.

He and Barker have also collaborated recently with Iann Dior on the new single “Thought It Was” and will next appear on Avril Lavigne‘s Love Sux album cut “Bois Lie.”

Watch Kelly announce his new album title to Barker below:

