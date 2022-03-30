It’s Raining Cats & Kittens in Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘make up sex’ Video With blackbear: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly dropped a music video for “make up sex,” featuring blackbear, on Tuesday. The song is from his latest album mainstream sellout, which arrived last week.

The new video is a kaleidoscope of colors, petals and glamour, featuring a special cameo from a group of kittens that are adorably oblivious to the risqué innuendo of their innocent presence. As MGK rocks his pink prince-of-pop-punk look, blackbear — whom MGK has previously collaborated with on “my ex’s best friend” — joins him in a yellow hooded jacket.

“Face down, laid pipe/ Waterworks, swam your pool/ Backstroke, we both naked/ I can see that ass shaking,” the 31-year-old rapper-turned-rocker sings, strumming a guitar in a variety of animal-print outfits.

The duo dance in a rain of flower petals before the shot cuts to a phallic crystal embedded in a jewelry box, bringing the video to an abrupt ending.

The “make up sex” video is the fifth clip in support of MGK’s new album, a follow-up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which became his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart when it debuted atop the list dated Oct. 10, 2020. The Billboard cover star performed the song on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! with blackbear.

“Tickets to My Downfall was like high school, and this album is like college,” the singer told Billboard recently. “It’s a blend of everything I’ve learned in my years of musicianship.”

Billboard readers previously chose mainstream sellout as last week’s favorite new music. MGK was also announced to be a headliner at Summerfest 2022, along with Justin Bieber and Halsey.