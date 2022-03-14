Machine Gun Kelly Unveils ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Album Art & Tracklist Featuring Gunna, Young Thug

Machine Gun Kelly‘s highly anticipated album, Mainstream Sellout, is set to arrive soon. But before then, Kelly unveiled the tracklist for his follow up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall on Sunday (March 13) in a fashionable way.

The rocker rented out club Delilah in West Hollywood last night and wore 16 different shirts, sweaters and jackets custom made by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana that bore the name of each song from the album. Song titles that have not been released as of yet include “God Save Me,” “5150,” “WW4” and “Twin Flame,” a nod to his relationship with fiancée Megan Fox.

Mainstream Sellout also boasts a series of collaborations for Kelly — the 31-year-old previously worked with Willow and Lil Wayne on track “Emo Girl” and “Ay!” but Wayne makes a second appearance on “Drug Dealer.” Wayne was not the only rapper invited to work with Kelly on his forthcoming set as Iann Dior, Young Thug, Gunna also appear on the record in addition to Blackbear and Bring Me the Horizon.

Along with the tracklist, the “Papercuts” singer also unveiled the Mainstream Sellout cover art, which features him with his bring pinked colored hair, a white t-shirt and skinny jeans playing a matte black guitar as bubblegum pink tomatoes fall from the sky.

Mainstream Sellout is set to arrive via Bad Boy/Interscope Records on March 25. See the full tracklist for the album below.

Tracklist