Machine Gun Kelly Announces Dates For Global ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Arena Tour

Machine Gun Kelly announced the dates for his extensive “Mainstream Sellout” global arena tour on Monday (March 21), which will take the “Emo Girl” rap-rocker from Jacksonville to Louisville, Detroit to Denver and just about everywhere in-between from June 8 before heading overseas in September for a month-long string of European shows.

Along the way he’ll be surrounded by a bunch of his good friends, with special guests on the ride including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Tripie Redd, Iann Dior, PVRIS and 44phantom opening up on select dates. MGK’s biggest swing to date and his first arena run will hit 52 buildings across North America and Europe, including a gig at the largest venue in his hometown: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The North American portion of the Live Nation-promoted tour is slated to kick off on June 8 with a gig at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, followed by shows in Houston and Dallas before moving on to a pair of dates in Florida, then swings through Atlanta, Boston, Philly, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Seattle, St. Louis and Indianapolis before the big finale in northern Ohio.

The 15-stop European leg is slated to kick off on Sept. 17 with a show at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, before moving on to shows in Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, London and Dublin before winding down with a gig at AFAS Live in Amsterdam on Oct. 12. Tickets for the tour in support of the upcoming Mainstream Sellout album (March 25) — with features by Willow, Lil Wayne, Iann Dior, Young Thug, Gunna and more — go on sale beginning Friday (March 25) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Check out the dates for MGK’s “Mainstream Sellout” tour below.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

June 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***^

June 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center***^

June 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center***^

June 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

June 15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena***^

June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*^

June 18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

June 19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^

June 22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena*^

June 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^

June 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden+$

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

June 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12pm local time)

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

July 2 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center*^

July 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^

July 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

July 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^

July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*^

July 9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*#

July 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*#

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*#

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*#

July 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center*#

July 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*#

July 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*#

July 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*#

July 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

July 25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena*#

July 27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome*#

July 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*#

July 31 – Montreal, QC@ Osheaga

Aug, 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena”#

Aug. 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center”#

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre”#

Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena”#

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena”#

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center”#

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center”#

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Sept. 17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena’^

Sept. 19 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Sept. 21 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12’^

Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle’^

Sept. 25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle’^

Sept. 27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum’^

Sept. 28 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion’^

Sept. 29 – Paris, FR @ Zenith’^

Oct. 1 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley’^

Oct. 4 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena’^

Oct. 6 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena’^

Oct. 7 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro’^

Oct. 9 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena’^

Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom