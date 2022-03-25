×
Machine Gun Kelly Unleashes ‘Mainstream Sellout’: Stream It Now

Machine Gun Kelly's highly anticipated album, Mainstream Sellout, arrived after midnight on Friday (Mar. 25). 

Machine Gun Kelly‘s highly anticipated album, Mainstream Sellout, has arrived.

The album closer, “Twin Flame,” is a sweet ode to his fiancée Megan Fox, but that’s not all the album has to offer. The LP boasts a series of collaborations for Kelly — the 31-year-old previously worked with Willow and Lil Wayne on the track “Emo Girl” and “Ay!,” and Weezy makes a second appearance on “Drug Dealer.” Wayne was not the only rapper invited to work with Kelly on his forthcoming set: Iann DiorYoung Thug and Gunna also appear on the record, in addition to Blackbear and Bring Me the Horizon.

“That motherf—er is everything I loved about the rock stars from back then,” MGK recently said in his Billboard cover story about the Lil Wayne features. “Someone where you’re like, ‘I don’t have the screw loose enough to pierce my face a million times or go out like “F— you!” to the world — but I need a vessel to live through.’”

Mainstream Sellout follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which. Listen to the album in full below.

