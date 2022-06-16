Machine Gun Kelly’s Wild Ride to the Top Explored In ‘Life In Pink’ Doc: Watch the Trailer

Machine Gun Kelly is ready for his closeup.

The pop-punk star’s career goes under the microscope for Hulu’s new documentary Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, the trailer for which drops today (June 16).

The doc, reads a statement, is an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood” and more.

The two-and-a-half minute clip packs it in, with backstage vision of today’s arena-filling star, juxtaposed with home video from his pre-fame days, trips down memory lane, family troubles, fans, making music, love and haters. So many haters.

“Life wasn’t always like this. I just don’t think anyone saw me coming,” MGK (real name Colson Baker) says at the top.

MGK’s profile lifted several notches when he ditched his hip-hop sound for the pop-punk Tickets to My Downfall, which lead the Billboard 200 following its release in 2020, for his first leader. Its followup, 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, also ruled the chart.

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Life in Pink’ poster Hulu

MGK and his partner Megan Fox, the Transformers actor, are one of the hottest couples in showbiz right now, with the pair hogging social chatter following the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, thanks to his reference to Fox as his “wife” ahead of his performance, and his mid-song dedication to his “unborn child.”

Life In Pink is “an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly,” the presser continues. It’s listed as “coming very soon.”

Collaborator Travis Barker of Blink-182 appears in the trailer, which can be seen below.