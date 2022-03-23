Machine Gun Kelly Makes Up for Canceled Festival Set With Impromptu Concert Outside His Paraguay Hotel

Machine Gun Kelly‘s set at Asunciónico 2022 was canceled on Tuesday due to major unexpected flooding, but that didn’t stop the rocker from putting on a show.

“The concert grounds flooded in Paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set,” the “Emo Girl” singer tweeted, “but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, you’re getting a show.”

Even with only 10 minutes’ notice, a giant crowd assembled outside La Mision Hotel Boutique in the Recoleta neighborhood of Asunción, which the rocker showed off in a follow-up tweet, writing, “And that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news.”

Kelly is currently in the middle of a number of South American dates ahead of the release of his new album Mainstream Sellout this Friday (March 25). He’s next set to make stops at Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paolo as well as Festival Estereo Picnic in Sopa, Colombia.

The Blonde Don is also heralded as “pop-punk’s crown prince” on the cover of Billboard‘s latest issue, opening up in the accompanying story about just how he became the reigning poster boy of the genre’s ongoing revival and what fans can expect from his latest studio set, which features collaborations with everyone from Willow and Bring Me the Horizon to Lil Wayne, Iann Dior and even best buddy Pete Davidson.

In other news out of Paraguay, Miley Cyrus canceled her appearance at the same festival after her plane was hit by lightning during the storm that caused the flood and was forced to make an emergency landing.

See footage from Kelly’s curbside hotel concert below.