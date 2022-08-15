Machine Gun Kelly Blown Away By Getting His Own Day in Cleveland: ‘These Are Happy Tears’

Machine Gun Kelly has achieved many highs during his career. But on Saturday (Aug. 13) the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker celebrated a milestone he likely never thought he’d see when he started releasing mixtapes back in 2009: he got his own hometown holiday.

Yes, from this day forward, per an official proclamation from Mayor Justin Bibb, Aug. 13 will be Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland. The announcement coincided with the opening of an MGK exhibit at the city’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame featuring a number of Colson Baker’s gear and stage outfits.

“Four years ago I met MGK and I didn’t know someone who loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did,” said Bibb during the ceremony, with Kelly — dressed in sky blue pants and a matching baseball hat and a mesh tank top — standing beside him. “But he does… so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day!” Bibb added as the crowd cheered. “It’s officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears [crying emoji] thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland,” MGK wrote in a caption to a video of the ceremony.

Bibb later posted a pic of the two, with Kelly proudly holding his new hardware and the caption, “we’re Cleveland till we die.”

The proceeding took place just hours before Kelly reached another career peak: selling out the biggest venue in his hometown, the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium. Last week, he was rejoined by his tour mate Blink-182 drummer/producer Travis Barker on the Mainstream Sellout tour, who had dropped off earlier due to medical issues.

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” MGK wrote alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the rockers. Back in June, Barker developed a severe case of pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine endoscopy. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories a few days after news broke of the hospitalization. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

Watch the Mayor hand over the proclamation below.