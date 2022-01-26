Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Stripped-Down Version of Frank Ocean’s ‘Swim Good’

Machine Gun Kelly performs during a stop of his Tickets to My Downfall tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to sharing unexpected covers with his fans, and his latest drop is a rendition of Frank Ocean‘s fan favorite 2011 hit, “Swim Good.”

The Slim XX, Baze XX and Omer Fedi-produced reimagining of Ocean’s techno-tinged hip-hop melody follows a more stripped back, rock route, as MGK’s vocals are heard musing the emotional lyrics over a guitar-driven beat.

The accompanying black-and-white video shows the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rocker singing on a windy beach, with waves crashing on the rocks behind him.

Throughout the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, MGK shared a series of multi-genre at-home to his YouTube channel, including Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain,” Oasis‘ “Champagne Supernova” and Paramore‘s “Misery Business,” among others.

2022 has been treating Machine Gun Kelly well so far. Earlier this month, the star got engaged to Megan Fox. The couple met in spring 2020, when they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico before things really started heating up between the two in the summer.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK wrote on Instagram under a close-up video highlighting the rings. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”