Machine Gun Kelly Had a Cooking Disaster Trying to Impress Megan Fox

MGK is a "Baker" in name only.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From hip-hop to pop-punk, acting and now home cooking, Machine Gun Kelly likes to switch it up. Admittedly, his projects don’t always succeed.

The American artist stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (Dec. 7) for a glimpse at his recent wins and losses.

First, the wins. MGK won favorite rock artist for second year straight at the 2022 American Music Awards last month, following the March release of Mainstream Sellout, his second-straight Billboard 200 chart leader.

In the losses column, MGK, born Colson Baker, shared a tale of his efforts to cook for his fiancée Megan Fox, who has some very specific dietary requirements. As the story goes, Baker attempted to create gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon rolls from scratch, and called on his neighbor Michael B. Jordan for some essentials.

Long story short, Fox said the goodies were fine, Baker disagreed and tossed them prematurely, to the chagrin of everyone in the place. He’s a Baker in name only.

Baker’s late-night stint was in support of his starring role in Taurus, Tim Sutton’s feature-length drama that he describes as “semi-autobiographical.” Acting opposite Fox, Baker plays Cole, a character traumatized by incidents from the past but “he’s a good soul who wants to make the right choices.”

In this spirit of sharing, Baker told Kimmel the nickname he was bullied with in fourth grade — “coleslaw.” “You’d be surprised how much that tormented me in my eight-year-old mind.”

MGK recently received his first Grammy nomination, earning a best rock album nod for Mainstream Sellout, he released the title cut for Taurus, and appears in the colorful campaign for Fox’s UN/DN LAQR nail brand.

Watch the late-night interview below.

