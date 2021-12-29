×
Machine Gun Kelly’s Bopping Hilariously Backfires: ‘Break It, I Mean, Bop It’

The rapper/actor broke the children's toy while demonstrating his skills to girlfriend Megan Fox.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone/GI for iHeartMedia)

Some childish games are way harder for adults to play than meets the eye. Case in point: Machine Gun Kelly posted a TikTok toy fail on Tuesday (Dec. 28) in which he attempted to play it cool while demonstrating his skills at the hand-ear-coordination game Bop It.

“Break it, I mean, bop it,” MGK captioned a brief clip in which he stands in front of a Christmas tree in green pajamas and a Santa hat — with girlfriend Megan Fox hanging in the background in red silk pajamas — as he insists on following the “bop it” command by slapping the plastic toy on his behind.

“You broke it!” a child’s voice says from off camera as Fox shakes her head after a piece of the game flies off during MGK’s butt Bop. Kelly should have had plenty of time to work on impressing Fox with his Bop It skills on the set of his upcoming feature film musical, Taurus.

In addition to toplining the film, the pop-punk star has recruited Fox, his “Glass House” collaborator Naomi Wild, rapper Lil Tjay and more for the story of a rising/troubled recording artist’s (MGK) tireless pursuit to record one more song.

Originally titled Good News, which was the name of Mac Miller’s first posthumous single from Circles, the fictional drama reportedly takes inspiration from promising young artists like Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, whose lives unfortunately got cut short. Tim Sutton directed the film based on his original screenplay, while Ruby Rose, Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory were also announced as part of the cast.

It’s fitting that MGK and Fox will be reunited on set of a movie after the couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass over a year ago, before things between the beloved Hollywood couple heated up in summer 2020.

Check out MGK’s video below.

@machinegunkelly

Break it, I mean, bop it 🤪🎄

♬ original sound – Colson

