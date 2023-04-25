Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd Birthday Party Was So ‘Lit’ a Police Helicopter Showed Up

Machine Gun Kelly got lit at his 33rd birthday party over the weekend. The rapper-turned-rocker posted a video from the bash on Instagram in which he’s seen wielding a flame thrower — with fire actively spouting from the tip — as a police helicopter hovers over the property with a spotlight aimed at the singer born Colson Baker with the unseen officer yelling “the party’s over… you guys need to leave” through a loudspeaker.

You can hear the disappointment in the attendees as the officer repeats his order and the camera turns to capture the whirlybird in flight and MGK drops the fire starter to his side in dejection. “I just told some people to come over,” he captioned the clip.

Naturally, Paris Hilton commented on the fiery flap, writing “Lit,” followed by a fire emoji, an LOL and a birthday party face. Singer Jelly Roll also weighed in, writing “I’m on the way,” while comedian Whitney Cummings quipped, “I can’t tell if I’m your best friend or worst enemy.”

The latter made sense if you caught MGK’s Insta Story about the bash, which featured footage of him blasting fire six feet in the air and the message “thanks for the gift @whitneycummings clearly im responsible enough to have one of these.”

Baker will celebrate another milestone on May 13, when his concert special Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era will hit theaters for one night only to commemorate the sold-out hometown show he performed at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 13, 2022. Directed by Sam Cahill, who was also behind the camera for Kelly’s Hulu documentary Life in Pink, the film features MGK performing tracks including “Bloody Valentine,” “Lonely,” “El Diablo,” “My Ex’s Best Friend,” “Till I Die,” “I Think I’m Okay,” and more.

Watch MGK’s party burn out below.