Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ Video Surpasses 2 Billion YouTube Views

It’s been 20 years since Linkin Park rocked the music world with their 2003 hit “Numb,” and this week, the emotionally charged music video hit 2 billion views on YouTube. It’s the band’s first clip to achieve the impressive milestone.

The “Numb” music video hit one billion views back in 2018, a year after fans launched an unofficial campaign following the death of frontman Chester Bennington on July 20, 2017, to help push the video to the one billion view mark.

The song was Linkin Park’s third single off their 2003 sophomore album, Meteora. “Numb” topped Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart, as did other enduring hits from the project, including “Breaking the Habit,” “Faint,” “Somewhere I Belong” and “Lying From You.”

The album got a 20th Anniversary Edition release back in April, featuring multiple previously unreleased songs, in addition to demos, live shows, B-sides and previously unaired footage with the band.

Watch Linkin Park’s “Numb” music video below.