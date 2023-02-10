Linkin Park Announces ‘Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition,’ Shares ‘Lost’ Single With Chester Bennington Vocals

Twenty years after the release of Meteora, Linkin Park is revisiting their mega-selling sophomore album: Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be released through Warner Records on Apr. 7, the band announced on Friday (Feb. 10), and will include multiple previously unreleased songs in addition to several other fan-friendly collectibles.

One of those unreleased songs, “Lost,” arrives today as a fleshed-out, fully realized showcase for the band’s Chester Bennington, who passed away in 2017. Linkin Park recorded “Lost” for Meteora but the track didn’t make the final track list; while scavenging through hard drives for the 20th anniversary of the album, the group rediscovered the song and Bennington’s intensely riveting vocals that serve as its highlight.

“Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself,” the band’s Mike Shinoda says in a press statement. “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in Meteora 20.”

“Lost” will be among six unreleased songs on Meteora 20, in addition to demos, live shows, B-sides and previously unaired footage with the band. The project will be available in multiple variations, including a limited edition super deluxe box set, deluxe vinyl box set, deluxe 3-CD and digital download.

The 20th anniversary reissue of Meteora follows the 2020 release of Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition, which toasted Linkin Park’s diamond-selling 2000 debut. “It’s a nice time to pause and think and focus on what it took to make that record, the impact it had, and the opportunity it allowed us to continue with our careers,” the band’s Joe Hahn told Billboard at the time. “For me, it’s a testament to the camaraderie between all the guys in the band, to our friendship, to our work ethic, to the values in how we approached not just making music, but the business of making music, and the way we interact with our fans.”

Released in March 2003, Meteora includes some of Linkin Park’s most enduring hits, from “Numb” to “Breaking the Habit” to “Faint” to “Somewhere I Belong” to “Lying From You” — all of which topped Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart — as well as essential fan favorites like “Nobody’s Listening” and “Easier to Run.” Meteora has earned 8.5 million equivalent album units to date, of which 6.5 million are in traditional album sales, according to Luminate.

To celebrate the Meteora 20 announcement and the release of “Lost,” Linkin Park will relaunch their official Discord on Friday, with a Q&A on the Discord Stage. The band is also teasing “more surprises” leading up to the April release.

Watch the official video for “Lost” — which was produced and animated by by pplpleasr and Maciej Kuciara’s Web3 studio, Shibuya — below: