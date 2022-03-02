The Linda Lindas Enter the ‘Twilight Zone’ in New ‘Talking to Myself’ Video: Watch

The Linda Lindas kicked off their music career battling racist, sexist classmates, and now they’re facing off with haunted dolls. Their new song “Talking to Myself” dropped Wednesday (March 2), complete with a spooky music video inspired by the “Living Doll” episode of The Twilight Zone.

Directed by Ryan Baxley, the “Talking to Myself” video lifts its creepy, noir aesthetics straight from Twilight Zone and shows the Linda Lindas girls playing with new dolls they received in the mail — before they come to life and turn on their owners. “We’re all talking to ourselves about things we cannot help,” the band sings as they throw punches against their evil toys. “So talk to me, cause I’m talking to myself.”

“Talking to Myself” is the second single off their upcoming album Growing Up, whose title track was released Feb. 1. The song explores themes of loneliness and isolation, directly inspired by the time in which it was written. Due out April 8, the LP was crafted in quarantine at the height of the pandemic.

“The song is about the spiral you go into when you’re lonely,” 14-year-old band member Lucia de la Garza said in a statement. “You start to question yourself and all the decisions you’ve made. I’m always looking back on conversations and going, ‘Oh, I should have said this, I should have said that.’ But it’s also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we’ve all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

The four-piece girl group — which also includes Mila de la Garza (11), Eloise Wong (13), and Bela Salazar (17) — first turned heads in 2021 when a video of them performing a fiery original song written about a prejudiced classmate — “Racist, Sexist Boy” — went viral online. They spoke to Rolling Stone in February about their forthcoming album, saying that Growing Up is evident of the musical growth they’ve attained since they released their self-titled EP in 2020.

“We get closer to each other when we write songs about what we’re feeling,” De la Garza told the magazine. “We’re putting a little piece of ourselves out there to show who we are. That’s kind of scary, but it’s a lot less scary when you’ve got three other people to do it with you.”

Watch the Linda Lindas battle possessed dolls in their new “Talking to Myself” video below: