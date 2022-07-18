Limp Bizkit Postpones U.K. and Europe Tour Due to Fred Durst’s ‘Health Concerns’

Limp Bizkit has postponed the U.K. and European leg of its Still Sucks tour, citing Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns.”

The decision was based on “medical advice” given by the singer’s “personal physician to take an immediate break from touring,” reads a message posted Sunday (July 17) to LB’s social channels.

The nu-metal group insists the U.K. and Europe dates will be rescheduled. “Stand by for further news,” the statement adds.

Though details of Durst’s condition remain unclear, the rockers posted a link to a video message in which he recounts his doctor’s orders. “In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I’m in good physical condition and everything’s okay,” he says. “And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests.”

He continues. “And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I’m so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible, and I can only that you so much for your support.”

Durst is confident everything will check out fine. “I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible. I’m definitely already thinking of ways to do that.”

LB dropped their sixth album, Still Sucks, in Oct. 2021, with lead single “Vibes” opening at No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, their first appearance on the tally since “Almost Over” peaked at No. 33 in July 2004.