Limp Bizkit Turn Into Their Fathers in Hilarious ‘Dad Vibes’ Video: Watch

The men of Limp Bizkit are turning into their fathers — quite literally. On Thursday (April 21), the rap-rock group released the video for “Dad Vibes,” in which members Fred Durst, Sam Rivers, John Otto, DJ Lethal and Wes Borland take the song’s lyrics literally and dress up like various father types.

Durst assumes the role of the preppy dad, dressing in a pastel button-down and dark khaki pants, while Otto plays the cool, tattooed dad, chilling alongside his wife and daughter. Donning a sailor’s hat and yacht-printed shirt, Rivers goes fishing — in a swimming pool — while bumping the track from a boombox as Borland — dressed as a Catholic priest — looks on disapprovingly. Lethal joins the gang later as the madness descends into a hilarious, dad-filled dance-off.

“Can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em/ New kid back on the block with a R.I.P./ Dad got the sag in the back with a drip/ Come and get a sip/ La-di-da,” Durst sings on the song’s chorus.

“Dad Vibes” was released as the lead single from their sixth studio album, Still Sucks. The band premiered the song during their 2021 Lollapalooza set on Aug. 2 and later released the track on Sept. 30 of that year, marking their first new music to be released in seven years.

Limp Bizkit is set to embark on a tour in support of Still Sucks starting April 28 with stops in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla., New York City, Baltimore, Atlantic City, Las Vegas and more.

Watch the video for “Dad Vibes” below.