Lily James and Sebastian Stan Bring ‘Pam & Tommy’ to Life in First Hulu Series Trailer

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have come to life as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the first trailer for Hulu’s highly anticipated limited series Pam & Tommy.

Picked up to series in December, the eight-episode dramedy tracks the relationship between then-Baywatch star Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee, who married less than a week after they met in 1995. A sex tape they made during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online. Anderson and Lee sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.

The trailer follows first-look photos released in May of Stan and James in character as Pam and Tommy Lee that quickly went viral.

Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved in the series, which was written by Rob Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). James, for whom Pam & Tommy is expected to be a breakout role, and Stan lead a cast that also includes Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay and Taylor Schilling.

The series, exec produced by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below.