Liam Gallagher Says He Would ‘Love’ an Oasis Reunion: ‘We Should Have Never Split Up’

Instead of going after his brother, Liam Gallagher is instead reminiscing on his time in their brother band Oasis.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times published Saturday, the musician expressed interest in getting the band back together, despite being content with his solo music career at the moment.

“I’d love Oasis to get back together. If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career],” he told the outlet. “We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”

Oasis — whose final lineup included Liam, his brother Noel, guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell — formally disbanded in 2009 after Liam and Noel had an argument before a performance in France. Noel has previously stated he was willing return to the band for 100 million British pounds ($135 million USD), to which Liam responded that he would reunite the band for free.

Providing insight into the group’s split, Liam said, “I thought we’d be the Stones, doing it until the day we died. We might have had a break, gone off and done our own thing, and then got back on it. For it to implode like that was disastrous. I went off the rails a bit when it happened, because it was the thing that glued my life together.”

In the time since Oasis’ breakup, Liam has been working hard on his solo music. He currently has two albums under his belt: 2017’s As You Were and 2019’s Why Me? Why Not. The 49-year-old is due to release his third solo album, C’mon You Know on May 27, led by the Dave Grohl-co-written “Everything’s Electric,” which Gallagher performed at last week’s Brit Awards.