Liam Gallagher Gets Thumping Assist From Dave Grohl on ‘Everything’s Electric’ Single

Rock chums Dave Grohl and Liam Gallagher have teamed up for the former Oasis singer’s moody new solo single, “Everything’s Electric,” which dropped on Friday morning (Feb. 4). The song, co-written by Gallagher and the Foo Fighters leader — who also plays drums on it — was produced by Greg Kurstin and will appear on Liam’s upcoming album, C’mon You Know.

A press release revealed that “Electric” was inspired by the effort to harness the “thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ with the spiraling tension and danger of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter,'” with Gallagher slated to give it a live debut on Tuesday (Feb. 8) at the 2022 Brit Awards. C’mon is slated for release on May 27 and will appear on Gallagher’s third solo album; the song is his first new track since 2020’s “All You’re Dreaming Of.”

“I don’t hate you/ But I despise that feeling/ There’s nothing left for me here/ You won’t know if you don’t go/ Superficial feelings/ It’s hard to take it easy/ Underneath the red sun/ Everything’s elеctric,” Gallagher sings on the soaring chorus, which features some of Grohl’s signature elegantly thumping drum beats and a chorus of “ooh ooh ooh”‘s that pays direct homage to the 1969 Stones classic.

Back in 2018, Gallagher told the NME that nearly a decade after Oasis and the Foo Fighters played a series of festivals together in 2008, he’d received a series of texts from Grohl asking him for a studio collaboration. “They keep texting me, man,” Gallagher said at the time. “They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno – I’ll do it one day, but I’m too busy doing this at the moment. But I do like them – I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl’s very talented, and so is the band.”

Watch the “Everything’s Electric” lyric video below.