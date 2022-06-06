Lamb of God Announce 9th Studio Album, ‘Omens’

Lamb of God announced the title and release date for their upcoming 9th studio studio album on Monday (June 6), Omens, which will drop on Oct. 7 via Epic Records. The follow-up to their 2020 self-titled release, Omens was produced by the group’s longtime collaborator, Josh Wilbur, and it will be preceded by the first single, “Nevermore,” due out on Friday (June 10).

“The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,”said singer D. Randall Blythe in a statement. “It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

LoG will hit the road to support the album on the Live Nation-produced The Omens Tour beginning Sept. 9 with support from Killswitch Engage (on all dates), as well as Baroness, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For an Autopsy; tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 10 beginning at 10 a.m. local time here.

“Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal,” said guitarist Mark Morton in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.”

Omens is available to pre-order on the band’s site, with a number of exclusive items, including signed colored vinyl, shirt, hoodie and signed CDs with alternate color covers; all CD and vinyl releases will include free access to a livestream of The Making of Omens documentary, which will premiere the week of the album release.

See the Omens tracklist and tour dates below.

“Nevermore” “Vanishing” “To The Grave” “Ditch” “Omens” “Gomorrah” “Ill Designs” “Grayscale” “Denial Mechanism” “September Song”

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sept. 9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island

Sept. 10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Alton, VA -@Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sept. 13 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sept. 14 — Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sept. 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

Sept. 17 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept. 18 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival (*No KSE, No Suicide Silence)

Sept. 24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sept. 26 — Indianapolis, IN -@ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 30 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct. 1 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir

Oct. 2 — Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

Oct. 4 — Fresno, CA @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct. 7 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival (*No Fit For An Autopsy)

w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct. 9 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 10 — Kent (Seattle), WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center *

Oct. 11 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct. 13 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

Oct. 15 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 16 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 18 — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 19 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date