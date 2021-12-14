Korn Rolls Out 2022 U.S. Tour Dates: See the List

Korn is heading on the road next year. The rock band announced a series 2022 U.S. tour dates on Tuesday (Dec. 13) in support of their forthcoming album Requiem, out Feb. 4. The set of dates will begin on March 4 in Springfield, Mo., and will have stops in Albany, Minneapolis and Hershey, Pa. before concluding on April 1 in Wichita, Kan.

Chevelle and Code Orange are set to be the supporting acts.

Before heading out on the road, Korn will be playing a series of four concerts alongside System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles with stops in Phoenix and San Diego on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, respectively, followed by two sold out shows in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and 5. Local and venue pre-sales for the Phoenix and San Diego shows begin Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, with general on-sale happening on Friday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for Korn’s 2022 North American tour will go on sale via Ticketmaster also on Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. local time. Pre-sale will be available to Citi cardholders starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

The set of concert dates arrives after drummer Ray Luzier tested positive for COVID-19 in mid October and had to sit out Korn’s tour dates on Oct. 15, 16 and 18. Singer Johnathan Davis struggled with COVID-19 aftereffects in August, while co-founder and guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer tested positive for COVID-19 in early September.

The band released Requiem‘s lead single, “Start the Healing,” on Nov. 12.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Jan. 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

Feb. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

Feb. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

Feb. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

March 4 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena*

March 5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

March 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

March 8 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center*

March 10 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena*

March 11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

March 13 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena*

March 15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center*

March 16 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

March 19 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena*

March 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center*

March 22 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena*

March 23 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center*

March 25 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center*

March 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

March 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

March 29 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

March 31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center*

April 1 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange