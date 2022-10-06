Korn Singer Jonathan Davis Has New Line of Pet Products and the Name Is Exactly What You’d Expect

Some brand extensions are just begging for it. Take, for instance, Korn singer Jonathan Davis, who has just announced his new pet brand, Freak on a Leash, named after the beloved unhinged song from the nu-metal pioneers’ multi-platinum 1998 album, Follow the Leader.

According to a release, the products pay “homage to the horror and rock music we love.” In a note, Davis said he designed the entire range, including pieces made with “high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack.”

The collection is partnering with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and Take Me Home Rescue to give Korn fans an exclusive look at the product line before anyone else can, with the merch initially available only at the Take Me Home Rescue tent on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. The first 100 fans at the festival who purchase some Freak on a Leash items will get a wristband to meet Davis; a portion of the proceeds of items sold at the festival and the webstore launch, will be donated to Take Me Home.

Freak on a Leash will officially launch on Oct. 28. Fans can sign up here now to sign up for exclusive information on the products. Earlier this year, Korn tied with five other heavy bands (Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Pearl Jam) for the most hard rock albums No. 1s thanks to their Requiem album.

Check out Davis’ announcement below.