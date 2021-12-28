Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has COVID Again, This Time It’s Omicron

Paul Stanley has COVID-19, again. The Kiss guitarist/singer revealed to fans over the weekend that he’s been stricken by the virus for the second time in six months. But this time he caught the highly contagious Omicron variant that has been causing a massive, global spike in new cases over the past few weeks.

“My Omicron face! Yup. My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles,” Stanley wrote on Sunday in a post featuring a close-up of the 69-year-old rock icon. “Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.” Stanley first contracted COVID back in late August, which led to the cancellation of their planned gig at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

The glam rockers were in the midst of a revamp of their End of the Road Tour, which has been billed as their final trek ever; the shows kicked off in January 2019 and then got postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The PA show came just a few gigs into the rebooted outing, which was then put on ice for two weeks after Stanley’s longtime bandmate, bassist/singer Gene Simmons, also contracted COVID.

The band got back out on the road in September and finished up their U.S. dates on Oct. 16 and played at October’s KISS Kruise before announcing that their Las Vegas residency — which was supposed to kick off on Wednesday (Dec. 29) — was being canceled as well two weeks after the band’s long-time guitar tech died from COVID-19. Kiss was slated to play 12 shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood through Feb. 2022.

