Kiss Cancel Opening Date of Farewell U.K. Tour Due to ‘Logistical Problems’

KISS‘ farewell End of the Road tour has hit a snag. The greasepaint rockers were slated to kick off the U.K. portion of the outing on June 3 at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, but on Tuesday the venue announced that the show has been canceled.

“Sadly, KISS and Robomagic, the show’s promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour,” read a statement from Home Park Stadium. “The show at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on Saturday 3rd June now will not happen due to travel, equipment and logistical complications. Tickets can be refunded or exchanged for other UK shows.”

The statement also included comments from a Home Park Stadium spokesperson, who said, “We are really sorry to hear that Kiss can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer.” At press time no additional information was available on the specific issues that caused the show’s cancellation and it did not appear that the band had commented on the scotched gig.

The band’s next scheduled show is at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH at the Sonic Temple Music Festival on Saturday (May 27), where they will share the bill with Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Rival Sons and more. Their UK tour will now feature five dates, kicking off with a June 5 show at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, followed by planned show in Newcastle, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

As the Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley-fronted veteran rockers wind down their touring machine they are preparing to revisit their early years in a biopic slated to air on Netflix next year. Longtime manager Doc McGhee said the movie will cover the group’s first four years together.