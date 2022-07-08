Kirk Hammett Gives Tye Trujillo Props For Shredding Metallica Classic on ‘Stranger Things’: ‘Impressive’

Metallica continue to ride high on the unexpected cameo of their 1986 shredfest “Master of Puppets” in the double-stuffed Stranger Things season 4 finale. On Thursday (July 7) the band’s guitarist, Kirk Hammett, gave major props to one of the unexpected, behind-the-scenes catalysts for the instant classic scene in which lovable metalhead/D&D fanatic Eddie Munson rips the song on guitar to save his friends from the barrage of murderous Demobats in the Upside Down.

“Very proud of my little bro Tye Trujillo who pulled off the lead to ‘Master of Puppets’ for the Netflix show Stranger Things – and he’s not a guitar player but a bass player just like his pop !!!,” Hammett wrote of the bass-playing son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. “Impressive !!!!!,” he added alongside a photo of himself in the studio jamming with Tye, which garnered heart emoji comments from the 17-year-old phenom’s parents.

Earlier this week, Robert Trujillo revealed, “That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets,'” giving a shout-out to Hammett for helping Tye nail his big moment along with a screen-shot of the credits that read “additional guitar tracks by Tye Trujillo.” Tye, who filled-in as the bassist for Korn when he was just 12-years-old, is already a veteran rocker whose current band, OTTTO, follows in some of the footsteps of his dad’s thrash-funk footsteps.

A few days after the two-part season finale debuted, Metallica wrote that they were “totally blown away” by the scene using the title track from their third album. They doubled-down on their support on Wednesday when a commenter made a snide remark about the Metalli-come-latelys who’ve seemingly hopped on the bandwagon via the Netflix hit.

When a snarky commenter replied, “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya,” the band was quick to smack them down. “Don’t be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family,” they wrote. “If they like ‘Puppets,’ chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into,” later adding, “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

See Hammett and Trujillo’s posts below.