Kim Gordon Sets Trans-Atlantic 2022 ‘No Home Tour’

Kim Gordon is stepping out for a major solo tour. This March, the iconic Sonic Youth singer, guitarist and bass player will embark on her first-ever international headlining solo trek, a make-up for the planned 2020 run that was spiked by the global coronavirus pandemic.
The No Home Tour will kick off March 13 at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, with dates locked in across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Along the way, she’ll perform at Big Ears, Treefort, and Primavera (Barcelona and Porto) Festivals.
“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening,” Gordon says in a statement. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”
Gordon’s trans-Atlantic jaunt is in support of 2019’s No Home Record, her first solo album in 38 years of making music. The set peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart, and Pitchfork described it as a “thrilling solo debut,” one that “lives at the vanguard of sound and performance, shot through with the beautiful, unsparing noise that has always defined her art.”
Since the disbandment of Sonic Youth, which Gordon co-founded in 1981, the rocker has notched a number of firsts.
In 2015, she published her memoir Girl In a Band, which traced a childhood spent on both coasts, the highs and lows of the Sonic Youth years, and recounted her marriage of nearly three decades to bandmate Thurston Moore, and the ultimate dissolution of their marriage and the group.
2022 ‘No Home Tour’ Dates:
U.S.:
March 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
March 15 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts
March 18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
March 19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
March 22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
March 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
March 27 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
U.K./Europe:
May 23 – London, UK @ Koko
May 24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
May 25 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
May 26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
May 28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad
May 29 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
May 30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
May 22 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
June 6 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater
June 7 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
June 9 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival