Kim Gordon Sets Trans-Atlantic 2022 ‘No Home Tour’

Kim Gordon performs at Marc Jacobs, Sofia Coppola & Katie Grand Celebrate The Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection And The Opening Of Marc Jacobs Madison at Marc Jacobs Madison on Dec. 3, 2018 in New York City.

Kim Gordon is stepping out for a major solo tour. This March, the iconic Sonic Youth singer, guitarist and bass player will embark on her first-ever international headlining solo trek, a make-up for the planned 2020 run that was spiked by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The No Home Tour will kick off March 13 at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, with dates locked in across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Along the way, she’ll perform at Big Ears, Treefort, and Primavera (Barcelona and Porto) Festivals.

“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening,” Gordon says in a statement. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

Gordon’s trans-Atlantic jaunt is in support of 2019’s No Home Record, her first solo album in 38 years of making music. The set peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart, and Pitchfork described it as a “thrilling solo debut,” one that “lives at the vanguard of sound and performance, shot through with the beautiful, unsparing noise that has always defined her art.”

Since the disbandment of Sonic Youth, which Gordon co-founded in 1981, the rocker has notched a number of firsts.

In 2015, she published her memoir Girl In a Band, which traced a childhood spent on both coasts, the highs and lows of the Sonic Youth years, and recounted her marriage of nearly three decades to bandmate Thurston Moore, and the ultimate dissolution of their marriage and the group.

2022 ‘No Home Tour’ Dates:

U.S.:

March 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

March 15 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

March 18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

March 19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

March 22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 27 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

U.K./Europe:

May 23 – London, UK @ Koko

May 24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

May 25 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

May 26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

May 28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad

May 29 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

May 30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

May 22 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

June 6 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater

June 7 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

June 9 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival