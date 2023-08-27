Killswitch Engage’s Tour Bus Collides With Elk in Sweden: ‘Take Nothing for Granted’

Killswitch Engage‘s tour bus collided with an elk as the rock band was driving to an appearance at In Flames’ Dalhalla Brinner festival in Rättvik, Sweden, on Friday (Aug. 25).

Frontman Jesse Leach took to Instagram shortly after the terrifying experience to share a video of the large vehicle’s shattered windshield and pen a deep reflection about the incident.

“You never know what tomorrow holds take nothing for granted,” Leach began his post. “This is the scene I woke up to yesterday morning around 6am. Thankfully no one was seriously injured.”

The vocalist goes on to say that the group’s driver “sustained some torn ligaments and was shaken up for sure but he is ok,” and that the elk sadly didn’t survive the collision.

Leach continued, “I don’t carry fear with me when I travel as it would do me no good. However seeing this definitely put some fear in me, not so much for my safety but thought of losing some one I love (or someone being injured seriously). It washed over me as we pulled away in a passenger bus. I felt the tears fall on my face as I thought about the ‘what could’ve been.'”

The frontman also reflected on other touring bands that have gone through similar incidents while on the road.

“I think of my friends out here who do this and the hardworking crews who are out here away from family and loved ones. Sleeping in a vehicle on highways of the world,” Leach wrote. “The cost can be high when living this life. The moments of beauty and triumph can be suddenly interrupted by suffering and loss.”

The singer concluded his heartfelt message by encouraging fans to keep in mind the difficult conditions that musicians and their crew members go through while on tour.

“We live a different life and it isn’t always easy. Rock n Roll can take its toll and often times it comes to collect when you least expect it,” he wrote. “Just so grateful it wasn’t worse than it could’ve been.

Don’t take life for granted you never know what tomorrow holds for you.”

See Leach’s full post about the incident on Instagram below.