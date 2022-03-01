Killers, Iggy Pop Drop Off Moscow Park Live Festival

Add the Killers and Iggy Pop to the growing list of artists who’ve canceled shows this week over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Killers confirmed to Billboard that the band will no longer be headlining the Moscow-based Park Live festival on July 17 — as first reported by TMZ –due to the deadly attack unleashed by Russian president Vladimir Putin last seek; at press time the show was still listed on the festival’s official site. The Killers were slated to play on a bill with Royal Blood and Don Broco.

The series of shows is currently slated to feature sets from My Chemical Romance and Sum 41 (June 17), Placebo and Biffy Clyro (June 19), Gorillaz and Grandson (July 8), Deftones and Poppy (July 9), Five Finger Death Punch (July 14), Slipknot (July 15) and Limp Bizkit (July 17), though another expected headliner, punk godfather Pop, has been scratched from the lineup and replaced with Otmeha.

“The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is canceled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace. #StandingWithUkraine,” read a statement on Pop’s Twitter feed that came after the festival crossed out his name on the official site.

The global community has widely condemned Russia’s aggressive action, with dozens of artists from Green Day to Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Health, Frank Ferdinand, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd and Barbra Streisand either canceling planned shows in Russia or expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.