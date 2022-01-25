Kid Rock Chants ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ Slams Joe Biden & Dr. Fauci in New Song

Kid Rock has released another politically-charged single, two months after he dropped “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” in November.

On Monday (Jan. 24), the singer unveiled “We the People,” which opens with Kid Rock shouting the line, “We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!”

He goes on to call out the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, by slamming his suggestions on mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” Kid Rock sings.

He also calls out the Biden administration, leading up to the song’s chorus, which repeats the phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon.” The phrase became a slogan among conservative and GOP groups last year when an NBC Sports reporter said the crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting those words in support of driver Brandon Brown, when in actuality, they were shouting “F— Joe Biden.”

Kid Rock has been a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump. Back in 2016, the star expanded his merch line to include a tee labeling blue states from the 2016 presidential election as part of “Dumbf—istan,” while the remaining red states represented “The United States of America.” The other designs read “God Guns & Trump” and “_onald Trump: The ‘D’ Is Missing Because It’s In Every Hater’s Mouth.”

In September 2020, he hosted an outdoor rally for the Trump campaign in Michigan with Donald Trump Jr. and Trump senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle. The rocker was also once a contestant on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” which starred Trump.

Listen to “We the People” below.