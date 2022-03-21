Kid Rock Claims He’s ‘Uncancelable’ in Tucker Carlson Interview

Kid Rock declares himself “uncancelable” in an interview with Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson slated to air on Monday night (March 21). The right-wing talker previewed the chat over the weekend with a segment from the conversation on Tucker Carlson Tonight, in which he asked the rapper-turned-southern-rocker why he hasn’t faced cancellation despite his often strident opinions.

“Why haven’t you been canceled?” Carlson asked Rock, 51, in the clip.

“I am uncancelable,” responded Rock, who wore a black T-shirt, thick black glasses and a “We the People” trucker hat for the sit-down. “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to — no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

In a second clip, Rock once again offered strident support for twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump — whom he visited at the White House during the former reality star’s one term in office — telling Carlson, “Now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview and you watch a Trump interview, you’re just like … ‘there no comparison.’ And Trump, yeah, he speaks off the cuff, I understand what it’s like. Sometimes you get it wrong … you know this that and the other. But I would way rather hear somebody come from here [touches chest] and get it wrong once in a while than see this contrived … pretty much every politician until he came along at some level everything was scripted.”

Rock said he remembered standing next to Trump in the White House and observing the frequently off-script former president glance at his prepared notes and then go on an unexpected tangent. “You’re like, ‘This is awesome!'” Rock said of his reaction to Trump’s spontaneous approach to governing.

In January, Rock told his fans that he’d done “all the research” and that he felt comfortable that most COVID-19 precautions would be gone by the time his upcoming Bad Reputation tour kicks off on April 6 in Indiana. Considering the podium-pounding message on his politically charged recent single, “We the People” — the follow-up to November’s equally strident “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” — Rock said he’d be a hypocrite if he played shows with mask and .

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ or ‘We the People’ while people are holding up their f–king vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s–t ain’t happening,” he said in a video message at the time, noting that some shows he’d been looking at fell off the list because of public health mandates in place at the time.

Nashville-via-suburban Detroit Rock’s swampy 11th album, the 18-track Bad Reputation, is out now and includes drawling rockers such as “Ala-F–kin’-Bama,” and “The Nashville I Know” and “Still Somethin’.”

