Kid Rock Says Hollywood Full of ‘Closeted’ Trump Fans, Brags About ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Rolls

Kid Rock‘s full interview with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson aired on Monday night (March 21) and it offered the full context for the Detroit rapper-turned-southern-rocker’s claim that he’s “uncancelable,” as well as his meet-cute Donald Trump story and his latest uncensored views on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I think I crawled out of the womb with both middle fingers in the air,” Rock said when asked by Carlson why more artists are not as outspoken as he is and how he developed his DGAF attitude. Rock also claimed that he hears from other musicians, especially country acts, “every f–king day” about how careful they have to be while speaking their minds in order to tow the line with industry players and awards shows.

When Carlson specifically asked if there were other people who privately agree with his (and Trump’s) views, Rock said during the 2020 election some of the Donald’s people allegedly rattled off a list of prominent people in Hollywood who are “in the closet… ‘those people are all gay? That’s nuts!’ Rock said he wondered at the time. “‘No, no, no they’re closet Trump fans!'” he said he was told about the stars he wouldn’t name. “There’s a ton of them. They have no idea… me and Trump talk about that a lot, they have no idea how many of us there are.”

Rock also explained the origin story of his iconic 2017 White House picture with the one-term former president and nearly one-term former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin. He said he was friendly with Palin and when she was invited to visit the former reality-star-turned-politician in the Oval, Trump asked her to bring some “interesting” people along; the posse also include right wing rocker Ted Nugent. As a result, Rock said he and Trump spend a lot of time golfing together now and chatting on the phone.

The singer even detailed a moment when Trump was cooking up one of his infamous tweets about a major foreign policy victory against Islamic terrorists, asking Rock what he thought about the originally more bombastic wording. “Am I supposed to be in on this s–t?” Rock (born Robert Ritchie) said he wondered as Trump showed him maps in what sounded like a not-for-civilians moment. Carlson gleefully chuckled at the anecdote as Rock added, “‘I make dirty records sometimes, what the f–k am I doing here?'”

Carlson also described Rock rolling up to dinner the night before in a “Let’s Go Brandon” edition of a black Rolls Royce — the phrase is a winking shorthand for an epithet aimed at President Biden that has become a favorite of the right — with Waffle House plates.

“I am uncancelable,” said Rock in another segment, when asked why his outspokenness hasn’t impacted his career to date in a sound bite previewed by Carlson on the day the interview aired. “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to — no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

When asked about Biden’s chief medical advisor and the nation’s go-to COVID-19 expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as usual Rock did not hold back. “F–k Fauci,” the “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” singer said without hesitation, a sentiment Carlson said was shared by “many” others. “‘So this pretty much is knocking out overweight, unhealthy people?’ I’m like, ‘I’m good,” Rock said of his views on COVID after several early months of spraying packages and being super careful.

Saying he didn’t want to make light of people who got sick or died, Rock came back to his overall view of the pandemic reaction and what he claimed was the “level of disinformation” in the world now: “this is bulls–t.”

As Carlson marveled about being invited into Rock’s home studio in Nashville, the singer — wearing a “We the People” American flag baseball hat and thick black glasses — said he thought his just-released, two-years-in-the-making Bad Reputation album is his best effort in years. “To my fans, I love you dearly, to you critics, haters and trolls, go f–k yourself!” Rock said when asked wha the message of the collection was as he exhaled a plume of cigar smoke.

Despite his often strident stance when it comes to things like COVID and his friend Trump, Rock, 51, said is “not opposed” to hearing other views. “I’ve got a lot of friends, that we’re still friends, who are left and a little farther with that on some things,” he said. “I love getting together with them and cutting up and having a couple beers and talking about things and hearing both sides.”

And while he’s gearing up to launch his Bad Reputation tour on April 6 in Indiana, Rock said he will keep it domestic for now, with no plans to leave the lower 48. “America. I don’t show a passport too much,” Rock said in describing where the tour will take him. “I just have no interest [in touring outside the U.S.].”

See Rock’s Tucker Carlson Tonight interview below.