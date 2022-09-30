Kesha Says In Addition to Losing Her Top, She Lost Her Voice at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Kesha never does anything halfway. That explains a post from the singer on Thursday (Sept. 29) in which she revealed that in addition to losing her top during a high-energy performance at Tuesday’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert she sang so hard she also lost her voice.

“So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t—ies falling out by singing rly. Loud,” Kesha wrote about the viral moment during which her silver mesh bikini top broke, revealing the silver star pasties underneath.

“And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords,” she added. “Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f–king moment bc. This was quite a moment.”

Kesha performed with members of Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal at the second all-star show honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer who was found dead at age 50 on March 25 while on tour with the band in Bogotá, Colombia.

Kesha sat in for a soaring cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” that used her signature wail to full effect at the massive, six-hour show at Kia Forum that featured sets from P!nk, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Rush, Queen, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morissette, Jack Black, Dave Chapelle, Mark Ronson, Mötley Crüe, The James Gang and many more. “Not to make light of this situation,” she said in acknowledgment of her wardrobe malfunction during the set, “but Taylor would have loved that my t–s just fell out.” Tuesday’s gig, and a similar one held at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3, benefitted the charities MusiCares and Music Support, which supports musicians in the U.S. and U.K.

While there was no additional information on the extent of Kesha’s vocal injury at press time, one of her musical pals, Bettywho, offered some warm comfort. “omg k noooooo !!!!!” the Australian singer wrote in the comments. “i mean very rock and roll but lmk if u want me to make u tea and snuggle.”

Check out Kesha’s pics from her performance below.