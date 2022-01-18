Kelly Clarkson Goes ‘Crazy’ For Aerosmith on Twangy ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson proved once again on Tuesday (Jan. 18) that her daily Kellyoke segment knows no musical bounds. The singer kicked off the week in style by dipping into Aerosmith‘s titanic 1994 power ballad “Crazy,” giving the song a decidedly twangy Texas twist.

“I go crazy, crazy, baby, I go crazy/What can I do, honey/ I feel like the color blue/ I’m losing my mind/ ‘Cause I’m going crazy,” she sang on the swaying chorus of the song written by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry with fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame legend Desmond Child. The track was the final single from Aerosmith’s hugely successful 11th album, Get a Grip, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Clarkson’s country pop take on the track came after last week’s equally crystalline covers of songs made famous by female singers, including Sharon Van Etten’s “The End of the World,” Alanis Morissette’s “Hands Clean” and The Pretenders’ classic 1995 rendition of Merrilee Rush’s “Angel of the Morning.”

In addition to being a chart hit, the video for Aerosmith’s “Crazy” has a place in rock history as well. When it was released in 1994, it was hugely popular on MTV thanks to the presence of Tyler’s then-16-year-old daughter, Liv Tyler. Before she became a well-known actress, the teen made her debut in the visual alongside Alicia Silverstone, who completed her video trifecta for the band with the teen remake of outlaw drama Thelma & Louise. Aerosmith won a Grammy award for best rock performance by a duo or group with vocal for the track.

Watch Clarkson’s “Crazy” cover below.