Julian Lennon Reveals the Important Reason Why He Changed His Name

The pandemic has changed, and is still changing, many things for all of us. For Julian Lennon, however, that change came in the form of legally changing his name.

In an appearance on the Word in Your Ear podcast, the son of the late John Lennon and Cynthia Powell confirmed that he legally changed his name from “John Charles Julian Lennon” to “Julian Charles John Lennon.”

“It was in 2020, just before we all got locked in a cage that I finally actually decided to legally change my name… the crap that I had to deal with when traveling and security companies and this and that and the other,” the 59-year-old singer-songwriter explained. “It became really uncomfortable over the years because I’ve always been known as Julian and so it [being called John] never felt like it was me.”

Lennon added that the name change has opened up “a whole other world” for him. “Not that I’m ashamed or have disrespect. I needed to be me. I needed to finally be heard as Julian. This is what Julian does, not ‘John’s son,’ so that has been a part of the path and…it just made sense for me,” he mused.

In addition to simply rearranging his name to “respect the legacy and the wishes” of his parents, Lennon has become a successful singer and songwriter in his own right. Over the course of his career thus far, he has released six studio albums, four of which charted on the Billboard 200 including 1984’s Valotte (No. 17). Over on the Billboard Hot 100, he’s notched several hits including the top 10 hits “Valotte” (No. 9) and “Too Late for Goodbyes” (No. 5).