Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Practice His Cover of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

Practice makes perfect, especially if the thing you’re running through is a super-intricate metal guitar solo. In a new video featuring Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, the break-out British star of the Netflix horror drama’s 4th season practices the iconic demon-slaying cover of Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” that he unleashes to help save his pals from baddie Vecna’s demobat hordes.

Explore Explore Metallica See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

We learned last week that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son, bassist Tye Trujillo, was one of the fleet-fingered players who helped create the solo. But in the new minute-long clip we see that Quinn definitely put in the time to get his fretwork perfect as he flies up and down the instrument’s neck and bangs his head during rehearsals.

Metallica has been all-in on the sync, praising the song’s placement and saying they were “blown away” by how it turned out, then going an extra step on Friday (July 8) by performing the solo as duet alongside a video of Eddie’s shredding. The rockers even go a step further during their version of the title track from their 1986 album, wearing Hellfire Club shirts, a sweet tribute to the Dungeons and Dragons club Munson lead on the show.

The Bay Area rock icons also took time last week to smack down a hater who dissed fans who just discovering their face-melting oeuvre through the streamer’s teen drama. “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya,” the commenter wrote. “Don’t be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family,” Metallica responded. “If they like ‘Puppets,’ chances are they’ll find plenty of other songs to get into,” later adding, “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

In addition to a massive streaming increase, the Netflix placement caused “Puppets” to jump to No. 47 in its first appearance on the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart. “Master of Puppets” rises to No. 23 on the First Look chart, and is set to give the Hall of Famers their 20th U.K. Top 40 appearance, and first in 14 years. The last was 2008’s “The Day That Never Comes,” which peaked at No. 19.

Check out Quinn’s run through below.