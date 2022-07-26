John Mayer Taps Bob Weir, Dave Chappelle For Montana Flood Relief Benefit Concerts

John Mayer‘s loyalty begins in his back yard. The rocker who has lived in Big Sky Country for the past decade announced a trio of benefit concerts on Tuesday (July 26) to raise funds for his fellow Montanans impacted by June’s historic flooding of the state’s Yellowstone River.

After teasing last month that he was planning some “really amazing events,” Mayer, 44 revealed that the trio of Rise For the River shows will feature him teaming up with his Dead and Company bandmate guitarist/singer Bob Weir on Aug. 8, followed by a gig with comedian, and former Controlled Danger tour mate Dave Chappelle, on Aug. 14. Mayer will finish the run out with a solo show on Aug. 21; all three shows will take place at the open-air, 1,000-capacity Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana.

General admission tickets, available here now, are $150, with two pair for each show slated for an auction that will include one autographed poster of the evening’s lineup and early entry into the venue; bidding is open now and will end one week before the show date. “I want to help give love and strength to a community that has always given me the same,” Mayer said in a statement.

Proceeds from the gigs will benefit the SW MT Flood Relief Fund — a partnership between the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way — with funds earmarked for immediate needs including emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, food replacement from lost freezers and refrigerators, as well as clean-up and rebuilding efforts. You can donate directly by texting Flood22 to 41444 or clicking here.

The devastating June 13 floods damaged homes and forced the closure of part of Yellowstone National Park due to mudslides, road failures, rock slides and unprecedented heavy rain and high water that forced the evacuation of 10,000 visitors. A week after the flooding, Mayer posted an emotional message about the damage and how it has impacted the community he’s been a part of for more than 10 years.

“The community thrives on tourism, doing most of its business for the year during the summer months that attracts tourists to the area,” he said of the area that relies heavily on summer traffic from visitors. “Because of the park closure, hotels in the area have seen 50-70% cancellations, as would-be visitors have opted to make other plans. Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting. I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby.”

Mayer promised that he would be back in the area after the conclusion of the Dead and Company tour, which wrapped up last week with a pair of show at Citi Field in New York. “I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss,” he teased at the time. “I’ll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you’ll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place.”

Check out the show poster below.