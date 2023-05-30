Joe Trohman Returns to Fall Out Boy After Four-Month Mental Health Break

Joe Trohman is back in the band. Four months after announcing he’d be taking a break from Fall Out Boy to work on his mental health, the guitarist revealed on Tuesday (May 30) that he’s ready to get back onstage.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself. I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – He is a true gentleman and a scholar. I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

Back in January, Trohman revealed on the same day FOB announced their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, that he’d be taking a step back from the group indefinitely. “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” Trohman wrote in a message posted to Fall Out Boy’s Instagram page. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

Trohman has been with the band since its formation in the early 2000s, alongside singer Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley.

Fall Out Boy is set to head out on tour this summer, beginning on June 21 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. See the full list of dates here.