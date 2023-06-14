Jet to Reunite For ‘Get Born’ Anniversary Tour

Jet is getting back in the air and out on the road for a string of concerts this September.

For the first time in half a decade, the Melbourne rock band will reunite for a run of concerts to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Get Born.

The classic lineup of Nic Cester (vocals/guitar), Chris Cester (vocals/drums), Cam Muncey (vocals/guitar) and Mark Wilson (bass) will kick off the trek Sept. 22 at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, followed by stops at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and wrapping up Sept. 30 at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

Live Nation Australia is producing the dates.

Get Born was “a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle,” comments Nic Cester on the album that made Jet fly.

Yielding the hits “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” which appeared in an international iTunes campaign and cracked the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart (peaking at No. 29); “Look What You’ve Done,” “Rollover DJ “and “Get Me Outta Here,” Get Born went on to land six ARIA Awards and is certified nine-times platinum in Australia. Global sales top 5 million, reps say, and Get Born remains one of the top 5 highest-selling Australian rock albums of all time.

Jet was finally grounded in 2012, before briefly reforming in 2017 to play with Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band on their sold-out Australian tour of that year. A handful of dates followed, including a slot at Fuji Rock festival in Japan.

“I don’t remember much about the actual day Get Born was released,” comments Wilson. “I think we were in Pittsburgh. I’m sure we celebrated, but to be honest we celebrated every night back in those days. 2003 was one big blurry haze for me.”

The general public ticket on sale starts Friday, June 16, with pre-sales opening from Thursday.

