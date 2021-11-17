Jared Leto Jokes He Might Name Next Thirty Seconds to Mars Album After This Rapper

Jared Leto is currently in promotion mode for House of Gucci, but he’s considering his next steps for his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, once the movie’s press tour is over. During his Tuesday night (Nov. 16) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Leto revealed that he had a surge of inspiration and wrote hundreds of songs for the band during lockdown — all he needs is a title, and Kanye West might be a contender.

“We spent a lot of time on the road touring. As you guys know, our life is really about being on the road. In COVID, I wrote over 264 songs now,” Leto told Fallon. “You haven’t heard them yet, so hold the applause. It’s amazing. A little banana bread really stokes the creativity. I shut down a little banana bread, a little Tiger King…it goes a long way. I’m actually having a hard time coming up with an album title.”

After joking with Fallon about several possible album titles — some of which included Egg Life, Tomago and The Incredible True Adventures of a Labradoodle Named Tortney — Leto then tells the talk show host, “We can name it after someone who has done something remarkable. We’d name it after a real person, like Elon Musk or maybe Kanye. He’s not using his name anymore.”

“Kanye is the name of the next Thirty Seconds to Mars album!” Fallon happily announces to the audience.

Thirty Seconds to Mars released their fifth studio album, America, in 2018 — the album was the highest charting release for the band, securing a No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

Watch Leto on Fallon below.