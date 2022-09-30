Jane’s Addiction Guitarist Dave Navarro Sitting Out Upcoming Arena Tour Due to ‘Long COVID’ Battle

Dave Navarro announced that he’ll be sitting out Jane’s Addiction‘s upcoming co-headlining arena tour with Smashing Pumpkins due to lingering symptoms from long COVID. “I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered,” Navarro wrote in a tweet from the Jane’s account.

The 55-year-old guitarist sent his regrets about not being able to make the upcoming 32-date “Spirits on Fire” tour, which is slated to kick off in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 2. “I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December,” Navarro explained.

The good news, he added, was that while the band is touring he will be working on new Jane’s music in his L.A. studio with veteran guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (A Perfect Circle, Queens of the Stone Age) filling in for him on the outing. “He is a great guy and I am honored to have him help make this tour happen,” Navarro wrote. “Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able. I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys!”

The one upside, he ended with, is that he might be able to get to a show on the tour and watch his own band “for the first time ever.”

See Navarro’s note below.