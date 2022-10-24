Jane’s Addiction Cancels 5 Shows After Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has canceled five shows of their tour opening for Smashing Pumpkins after vocalist Perry Farrell suffered an injury after their New York City performance.

The band took to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 24) to share a statement from Farrell, which read, “Friends and lovers, the tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy, and rock vibes. I’ve loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you.”

He went on to give an “update” after reading some comments, writing, “After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.”

Farrell shared that “due to doctors orders,” the band is canceling the shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.

Instead, Our Lady Peace will be taking the band’s place, before they hopefully return to the stage in Cleveland on Saturday (Oct. 29). “I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage,” the statement concluded.

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction announced their 32-date “Spirits on Fire” tour back in May. The tour stretches throughout the month before winding down with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

See Farrell’s statement below.