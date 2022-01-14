Jack White Finds Himself Alone at a Bar in ‘Love Is Selfish’ Video: Watch

Simplicity is at the top of Jack White‘s new single, “Love Is Selfish,” which arrived Friday (Jan. 14). The former White Stripes member also released a music video to accompany the acoustic track, and kept the visual as stripped as the instrumental — a hint of what’s to come from his forthcoming album.

White appears in the visual as a bar singer, sitting in a stool on the venue’s stage dripping with tinsel. The video cuts to scenes of the singer taking a seat at the bar and contemplating drinking a can of beer, before ultimately deciding against it. Ready to leave the venue, White tries all possible forms of exit and comes up short until a door — emanating a bright, white light — swings open and gives him a chance to escape. An unknown woman places a dollar in a tip jar before White leaves the venue.

“Love Is Selfish” serves as the lead single from White’s upcoming album, Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22. Entering Heaven Alive is the second of two promised albums he will be releasing this year, the first being Fear of the Dawn on April 8. Fear of Dawn was announced with “Taking Me Back,” which became White’s first top 10 — solo or while in the White Stripes — on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, peaking at No. 6.

Entering Heaven Alive and Fear of the Dawn will be supported by The Supply Chain Issues tour, which is set to commence with two sold-out nights at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theater on April 8 and April 9.

Watch the video for “Love Is Selfish” below.