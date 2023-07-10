Jack White Calls Out ‘Disgusting’ Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan & Other Celebs for Cozying Up to Donald Trump at UFC Fight

Jack White has no tolerance for those who rub elbows with Donald Trump, and he’s making sure everyone knows. On Monday (July 10), White took to Instagram to release a statement condemning celebrities who cozied up to the former POTUS at UFC 290 on Saturday.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of sh– Trump with any level of respect is also disgusting in my book,” wrote the “Another Way to Die” singer. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

Alongside his statement, White posted a photo set of the aforementioned celebrities saluting, posing and conversing with Trump during the event.

Over the weekend, Trump stopped by UFC 290 while carrying out a weekend of campaign stops in Las Vegas and Iowa. When he touched down at T-Mobile Arena, Trump was greeted by a slew of Hollywood stars, including two-time Academy Award winner Mel Gibson, two-time Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg and celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

This is not the first time White has called out a fellow celebrity for supporting the former president: In November, the rocker called out former Twitter CEO Elon Musk for reinstating Trump’s Twitter account.

As a soloist, Jack White has earned six top 10 entries on the Billboard 200, including the No. 1 albums Blunderbuss (2012), Lazaretto (2014) and Boarding House Reach (2018). He also boasts a pair of entries on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest of which is his Beyoncé duet “Don’t Hurt Yourself” (No. 28) in 2016. As a member of The White Stripes, he has earned an additional three top 10 albums, as well as the seminal Grammy-winning hit “Seven Nation Army.”

Check out White’s statement below: