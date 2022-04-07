Jack White Teases His Jay-Z Collab May ‘See the Light of Day’

Jack White shared in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that a collab between him and Jay-Z might be coming out soon.

The White Stripes frontman is to release two solo projects this year, the first of which, Fear of the Dawn, is due Friday (April 8). In the interview, Lowe brought up the rumor that White and Jay-Z were “sitting on heat.”

“It’s true, but it’s not me who doesn’t finish stuff. I’m not that guy,” White teased. “I’m more the personality, like, I’ll be there tomorrow. So it’s different working styles. So some of that stuff will see the light of day when those guys aren’t busy with other projects and stuff.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jack White Jay Z See latest videos, charts and news

Sharing his experience working with the rapper, White said, “It was so different because when I went in the studio with him, there was just one microphone. But I was just, wow. OK, yeah. I guess why would you need another microphone?”

“So Jay was learning about the way I did it, and I was learning about the way he did it,” White continued. “I just like seeing anybody use a method.”

In 2018, White revealed to Rolling Stone that the song “Over and Over and Over” from his album Boarding House Reach was originally recorded with Jay-Z.

With the first single from his upcoming Fear of the Dawn, “Taking Me Back,” White scored his first solo No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. His second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, is scheduled to be released on July 22.

Watch White’s interview below: