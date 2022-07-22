Jack White Unveils ‘Entering Heaven Alive’: Stream It Now

Jack White has officially delivered his second album of 2022, as Entering Heaven Alive arrived on Friday (July 22).

The album arrived via his own label, Third Man Records. The follow-up to April’s Fear of the Dawn includes the previously released singles “If I Die Tomorrow,” “Love Is Selfish” and “Queen of the Bees.”

White and Third Man Records have also unveiled the limited edition vinyl variants for Entering Heaven Alive. The vinyl variants include a “Detroit Denim” independent record store exclusive version, “Tranquil Turquoise” in the Third Man Records web store, “Heavenly Eclipse” via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. Standard black vinyl, CD, limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette and digital download are also available to purchase.

Listen to Entering Heaven Alive in full below.