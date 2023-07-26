×
Jack White Selling Personal Tesla, White Stripes, Raconteurs Gear to Benefit Detroit Park

Among the items in the "Third Man Garage Sale" is the acoustic guitar from the "We're Going to be Friends" video.

Jack White performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Larry Busacca/GI for NARAS

Jack White is putting some of his classic White Stripes and Raconteurs gear up for auction for a very good cause. White’s Third Man label has teamed up with Cincinnati-based re-seller Everything But the House for a “Third Man Garage Sale” auction of memorabilia from his personal and his label’s collection, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Southwest Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition.

The items going under the gavel in the auction — which has five days left — span a wide range, from White’s black 2013 Tesla Model S (current bid $23,250), to his White Stripes-era Framus hollow body acoustic guitar used in the “We’re Going to Be Friends” video ($6,300), some props from the photo shoot for the Raconteurs’ Consolers of the Lonely album ($475) and the finger cast White had to wear after a 2003 car accident, which appeared in “The Hardest Button to Button” video (current bid $275).

Other oddball items include a late 19th century glass cylinder jar that White held on the cover of the Get Behind Me Satan album (current bid $7), a customized 2018 St. Vincent signature model green-and-white Ernie Ball guitar used on White’s Boarding House Reach tour (current bid $6,101), a Third Man Records wooden podium used in promotional videos (current bid $0) and a mid 20th century wooden candelpin bowling ball return device that was once intended for White’s home bowling alley (current bid $2).

The auction will also include a state piano with flight case ($4,000), a scary-looking zombie figure with floral arch from the Consolers of the Lonely album cover shoot ($60), a 1950’s vintage art deco style sofa and armchair re-upholstered by White ($205) and a 1970 Midway Sea Raider Submarine arcade game ($150). The provenance of each item is described in (often hilarious) detail on the EBTH site.

The inclusion of White’s personal Tesla is notable because while the rocker famously performed a free show for Detroit Tesla employees in 2018, he has recently had a change of heart about Twitter/Tesla boss Elon Musk, yanking Third Man’s Twitter account in November after Musk reinstated twice-indicted and impeached former president Donald Trump.

Click here to see all the items up for sale.

