Jack White Selling Personal Tesla, White Stripes, Raconteurs Gear to Benefit Detroit Park

Jack White is putting some of his classic White Stripes and Raconteurs gear up for auction for a very good cause. White’s Third Man label has teamed up with Cincinnati-based re-seller Everything But the House for a “Third Man Garage Sale” auction of memorabilia from his personal and his label’s collection, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Southwest Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition.

The items going under the gavel in the auction — which has five days left — span a wide range, from White’s black 2013 Tesla Model S (current bid $23,250), to his White Stripes-era Framus hollow body acoustic guitar used in the “We’re Going to Be Friends” video ($6,300), some props from the photo shoot for the Raconteurs’ Consolers of the Lonely album ($475) and the finger cast White had to wear after a 2003 car accident, which appeared in “The Hardest Button to Button” video (current bid $275).

Other oddball items include a late 19th century glass cylinder jar that White held on the cover of the Get Behind Me Satan album (current bid $7), a customized 2018 St. Vincent signature model green-and-white Ernie Ball guitar used on White’s Boarding House Reach tour (current bid $6,101), a Third Man Records wooden podium used in promotional videos (current bid $0) and a mid 20th century wooden candelpin bowling ball return device that was once intended for White’s home bowling alley (current bid $2).

The auction will also include a state piano with flight case ($4,000), a scary-looking zombie figure with floral arch from the Consolers of the Lonely album cover shoot ($60), a 1950’s vintage art deco style sofa and armchair re-upholstered by White ($205) and a 1970 Midway Sea Raider Submarine arcade game ($150). The provenance of each item is described in (often hilarious) detail on the EBTH site.

The inclusion of White’s personal Tesla is notable because while the rocker famously performed a free show for Detroit Tesla employees in 2018, he has recently had a change of heart about Twitter/Tesla boss Elon Musk, yanking Third Man’s Twitter account in November after Musk reinstated twice-indicted and impeached former president Donald Trump.

