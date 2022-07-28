Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Welcome First Daughter, Maple

Jack Osbourne attends the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, announced the birth of their first child on Wednesday (July 27). Osbourne revealed the news in an adorable Instagram post in which the baby chilled on her back while rocking a light brown bear onesie. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!,” proud papa wrote, noting that his daughter was born on July 9 and weighed just over 7 pounds. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”

Mama bear got in on the action as well, posting her own super-cute snap of the newborn getting some quality back time in a ruffled tan onesie. “my soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked,” she wrote.

While it’s Gearhart’s first child, little Maple is Jack Osbourne’s fourth, joining his three daughters — Pearl, 10, Andy, 6 and Minnie, 4 — with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. That brings the total grandchild tally up to 4 for grandparents Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne and wife/manager Sharon Osbourne. Jack and Aree began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in 2021.

Sharon also celebrated the blessed event, re-posting the pic from Jack and writing, “Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji]! Aree and Maple are healthy and happy. Fasten your seatbelt @JackOsbourne,” she said, adding four girl emoji and a heart.

Sharon and Ozzy will really have their hands full with the babysitting soon enough, as daughter Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child with partner and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

