Jack Black Thanks Meat Loaf For ‘Rocking So Hard’

Jack Black paid loving tribute to late rock icon Meat Loaf on Monday (Jan. 24) in a sentimental Instagram post in which he remembered the titanic influence the “Bat Out of Hell” singer had on his career. “I think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie,” the actor/Tenacious D frontman wrote alongside stills of Loaf as as motorcycle maniac Eddie in the 1975 camp classic movie musical.

“25 years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie The Pick Of Destiny and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too. Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!! Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace.” Among the comments on the post was one from Cypress Hill rapper B-Real, who suggested, “They do a movie on him it needs to be your in the role of Loaf. Rip to a legend.”

Meat (born Marvin Lee Aday), died at 74 on Jan. 21 of undisclosed causes. The beloved singer/actor known for such bombastic hits as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” and “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” was also remembered by friends and admirers including “Dead Ringer For Love” duet partner Cher, Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Lambert, Bonnie Tyler and British actor-comedian Stephen Fry.

The singer who ping-ponged between performance and acting, was also honored by his Oscar-nominated co-star in Fight Club, Edward Norton, who said that he keeps a picture from the shoot in his home office that features the message, “Love and Hugs, Meat.”

“Tt sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf,” he captioned an image from the 1999 film, in which he’s hugging Loaf’s corpulent character Robert “Bob” Paulson.

