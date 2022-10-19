Jack Black Rocks Terminally Ill Teen‘s World With ’The Legend of the Rent’ Performance

Jack Black made a 15-year-old fan’s day by giving him the most rocking of surprises. While hosting this year’s Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TinityKids Care charity event to raise funds for a hospice program that provides end-of-life care for children in the L.A. area, Black met terminally ill superfan Abraham, whose favorite movie happens to be Black’s 2003 musical comedy School of Rock.

After finding out that Abraham’s favorite song from the film was “The Legend of the Rent,” Black bent down, held the teen’s hand and belted out a bit of the tune, crooning, “In the end of time/ There was a man/ Who knew the road/ And the writing/ Was written on the stone.” Abraham nodded and smiled as Black not only sung the tune, but also scatted the guitar part, which the teen then repeated back to him.

Black played hapless teacher Dewey Finn in the movie, which earned him an MTV Video Music Award for best comedic performance and a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a comedy/musical. The annual walk celebrates the life of Layla Paige, a two-year-old who died of an incurable brain disorder who received treatment at TrinityKids Care. “Not only did they take care of Layla, but provided incredible emotional support to her parents and brother Luke,” Black said in a video promoting the walk.

Black comedy rock duo, Tenacious D, are slated to rock New Year’s Eve at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and 31st.

Check out the footage of the inspiring moment uploaded by Upworthy below.